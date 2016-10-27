SWMC announces pumpkin decorating winners - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

SWMC announces pumpkin decorating winners

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Southwestern Medical center announced the winners of its annual pumpkin decorating contest today.

The pumpkins were created by employees and put on display in the front lobby for one week to allow people to vote on their favorite.

This was the third annual contest and they are already making plans for next year. Chaplain Manager, Denise Balmer, says the event helps boost employee morale which leads to better quality care for the hospital's patients.

“We always try to provide exceptional service and quality care at all times and part of this it helps with our team members giving that quality care and service for them as well,” said Balmer.

The winners each got trophies that they will get to take to their department until next year’s contest.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved

