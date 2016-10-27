CASA presents Granny Reapers Breakfast Haunted Hotel

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Enter at your own risk to Granny Reapers Breakfast Haunted Hotel. CASA is hosting Granny Reapers Dead and Breakfast Haunted House this weekend.

CASA is a non-profit organization that provides trained court appointed volunteers to advocate for abused or neglected children in the juvenile court system. It also helps to find permanent homes for children in the foster care system. All proceeds go toward Casa to extend expansion effort and help with operations.



"We are holding the event because WE are in need additional funds to help with operations and to help build programs,” said Wilma Whittaker, Executive Director.



Whittaker says the event is primarily geared for pre-teens and older students. It will be held October 28 and October 29 from 5:00pm-10:00pm at Laugh out Loud at 6720 Quanah Parker Trailway. Admission is $10 but students will receive a $2 discount.

