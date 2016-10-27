Chickasaw Nation to Reestablish Tourism Destination at Lake Texo - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Chickasaw Nation to Reestablish Tourism Destination at Lake Texoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - The state of Oklahoma and the Chickasaw Nation announced plans to build a resort hotel at Lake Texoma.

“This project will create jobs and revenue for southern Oklahoma while at the same time maintaining the beauty of the site,” said Governor Mary Fallin. “The Lake Texoma lodge and golf course for many years were a top tourist attraction in the region. This hotel and commercial development will be the catalyst to stimulate significantly greater economic development in the future. I appreciate Governor Anoatubby’s vision and willingness to partner with the state of Oklahoma to continue our joint efforts focusing on tourism in this beautiful and strategically located part of our state.”

Chickasaw Governor Bill Anoatubby said Chickasaw Nation will construct a three-story hotel, a restaurant and gift shop, a casino featuring up to 300 electronic games and as many as 10 lakefront fishing/boating cottages covering 50 acres of lakefront property. The hotel will include a lounge and meeting rooms, an outdoor pool and recreation area, a fitness center, gift shop, restaurant and a business center.

“We believe this project will help launch a transformation of this area into a major tourism and recreation attraction,” said Anoatubby. “We look forward to working with the state on a project we expect to have a positive impact on jobs and our economy for decades to come.”

