Lawton woman receives suspended sentence for negligent homicide

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton woman who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide will serve a suspended sentence.

40-year-old Robin Culberson will serve one year suspended sentence for the March car accident that resulted in the death of her passenger.

In March, Culberson left a bar with the passenger, thinking she was ok to drive home. But around 1:00 a.m. that night, she missed a turn and wrecked into a ditch.

Police found that her blood alcohol content was almost triple the legal limit at the time of the crash.

