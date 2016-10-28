Clarification of Trick-or-Treating times in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It’s Halloween weekend and we’d like to clear up some confusion about trick-or-treating times in Lawton.

City of Lawton Neighborhood Services, City Management, and the Mayor’s Office have all stated that Trick-or-Treating will be held on Halloween, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Lawton Police Department does not set Trick-or-Treating times. Remember, Trick-or-Treating ends at 8:00 p.m. sharp.

