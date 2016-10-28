LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Early voting in Comanche County begins tomorrow. Those who want to vote early in the General Election can cast a ballot at the Comanche County Courthouse on Thursday November 3, Friday November 4, and Saturday November 5. The early voting polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

November 2 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. You must request the absentee ballot before 5:00 p.m.

Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims says as of 3:00 p.m. today more than 3,300 people had applied to vote absentee and she expected at least 100 more to apply before days end.

For more information, contact the County Election Board Office at 580-353-1880.

