No Drone Zone goes into effect Nov. 1

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Going into effect November 1, House Bill 2599 restricts flight of unmanned aircraft less than 400 feet above ground level or past their fence lines over locations and businesses that are considered critical infrastructure.

Properties forbidding flight of drones must have signage stating the fact.

According to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, violators can be held civilly liable for damages to the property, environment or human health.

