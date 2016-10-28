Lawton Hop-n-Sack robbed

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Police are on the lookout for a man they say robbed a Lawton convenience store clerk at gunpoint, got away with some cash then took off.

Investigators say it happened around 6 o'clock yesterday morning at the Hop-n-Sack on near 63rd Street and Northwest Cache Road. According to the woman working in the store at the time, a black man came inside, pointed a handgun at her, and demanded money from the register. Once he got the money he left.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

