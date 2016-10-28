Texting & driving ban has positive impact - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Texting & driving ban has positive impact

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- A new report shows that Oklahoma's ban on texting and driving has had a positive effect on the state.

Triple-A Oklahoma says that the overall number of texting-related car accidents has fallen by almost 13 percent since the ban went into effect last year. The number of fatal crashes also fell significantly, dropping a full 30 percent.

But despite the improvements in the state's crashes, Triple-A says that distracted driving is a major problem. They say parents should stress the dangers of texting and driving to their teens, as well as setting an example of safe driving.

The agency adds that hands-free phones are not a solution, saying that it's the conversation, not the phone, that is a distraction and that "hands free" does not mean "risk-free."

