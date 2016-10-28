Fletcher 4-H to host trunk or treat

FLETCHER, OK (KSWO)- Fletcher 4-H will be hosting a Halloween Trunk or Treat on Monday and they will be offering treats for all kids.

On Monday, for Halloween the city will shut down a couple streets in Fletcher and kids will get to trick or treat in a safe environment for an hour. For the fourth year, all the community will come out and celebrate the holiday by offering treats to the community children.

Alan VanDeventer, the leader for Fletcher 4-h, helps plan this event ever year because it is a safe and fun event for the entire community

“It gives a safe place for the kids to go,a lot of the parents even get involved so it’s something we can do for the kids,” said VanDeventer.



They are also participating in the teal pumpkin project, so they will have little toys on hand for the kids who have food allergies or are not able to eat candy.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.