Vandals will not stop Marlow/Comanche football game

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- An act of vandalism will not stop tonight's rivalry football game between Marlow and Comanche High Schools.

Around 6:30 this morning, Marlow school officials got a call that someone spray painted the school's field house. The vandals also broke in and destroyed an ice machine which led to flooding inside the building. Security cameras captured the act and it has been determined that some Comanche school kids were involved.

The administrators of both schools say they have a good relationship and share a long lasting mutual respect. They say it's unfortunate that the actions of a few have negatively reflected the community.

Law enforcement is involved and punishment will be decided at the end of the investigation. Tonight's game will go on as planned at 7:30 p.m. in Comanche.

