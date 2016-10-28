Pecan Valley FD to host BBQ dinner for potential volunteers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Pecan Valley Fire Department is having a Bar-B-Que Fundraiser to discuss opportunities for volunteers on October 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lawton Auto Auction, located at 112th Street and Railroad.

Brent Easton, the spokesperson, says they will be able to show and display some equipment that they already have and give the public an opportunity to get involved.

“We have needs for all kinds of things. We have needs for people with mechanical skills. It's far more than just being a firefighter. There's paperwork processors, to fill out paperwork. Web designers disseminate information, Mechanics to help keep equipment in top shape. There's a need for everybody,” said Easton.

Easton says local companies that insure homes look at a 5-mile response area from a firehouse to give you preferred rate and that can add up quickly.The organization plans to launch in early 2017 to service as many households as possible.



