DPS seized 43lbs of meth

AMARILLO, TX (KSWO) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over 43 pounds of methamphetamine and over four pounds of cocaine Wednesday in Carson County.

At 2:51 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2010 Honda CR-V traveling east on IH-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered several plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine and cocaine. The illegal drugs are worth approximately $3.49 million.

At 3:24 p.m., a DPS Trooper discovered five cellophane-wrapped packages of methamphetamine inside the trunk of a 2004 Toyota Camry in the parking lot of a convenience store in Conway. The drugs are valued at approximately $523,000.

