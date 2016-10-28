CU adds Educational Studies minor

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University will now offer a minor in Educational Studies for students who want to explore teaching or who may be interested in pursuing alternative certification after graduation.

“We anticipate that the creation of this minor will help address the teacher shortage that is felt across Oklahoma,” says Dr. Jennifer Dennis, Chair, CU Department of Education. “By offering instruction specific to the practice of teaching to Cameron students who are pursuing degrees in academic areas in which Cameron does not offer education programs, we are also providing Cameron graduates with additional career prospects.”

For more information on the minor in Educational Studies, contact the Cameron University Department of Education at 580-581-2320.

