OK Bar Association honors Comanche County Courthouse with award

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today the president of the Oklahoma Bar association came to Lawton to express his appreciation for jurors in the form of an award.

President Garvin A. Isaacs provided the Comanche County Courthouse a special plaque as a part of a statewide Juror Appreciation Project.

The plaque, along with posters and a new set of recognition certificates, are meant to let jurors across the county know that the time they give in the name of justice will not go unrecognized.

The plaque and the posters will hang in the courthouse for a public display of juror appreciation while the certificates will be personalized for jurors, so they can be individually recognized.

President Isaacs has been making his way across the state for this project, meeting with judges to provide plaques and certificates.

