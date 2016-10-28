Comanche County Courthouse Chili Cook-off is Halloween

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Courthouse is gearing up for their annual Chili Cook-off. The cost is only $5 for a one-time pass or $10 for all-you-can-eat, which includes chili, dessert and a drink. The cook-off runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Emergency Operations Center on October 31.



For the past 2 months, the Courthouse has been collecting cans for a canned food war between the offices and this year they have broken into 3 teams, Eastern District, Western District, and the Courthouse. In addition to bragging rights, the teams will be able to put their best recipes to the test.



Ashleigh Hensch, the Public Information Officer for Comanche County, says there will be a costume contest and anyone can come and eat.



“We're also going to declare a winner for the can food drive… Back in December we started collecting cans to donate to the Lawton food bank, and so we're also gonna count them and see who won,” said Hensch.



Hensch says The United Way and their partner agencies serve many members of Comanche County to give people a hand up that they need. The canned food will be donated to the Lawton Food Bank, and all proceeds from the Chili Cook-off go to United Way.



