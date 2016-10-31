Lawton shooting victim identified

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The victim of the shooting Sunday in Lawton has been identified.

Around 7:00 Sunday evening, Eric Buckner was found lying on the floor of an apartment on Northwest Taft Avenue. Lawton Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Buckner was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead just before 8:00 p.m.

No word yet on if there are any suspects in custody.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.