Pediatric patients get in the ‘spirit’ of the season with a Fall Festival

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
BETHANY, OK (KSWO)– Patients at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital celebrated the fall with a week-long celebration to explore the sights, sounds and smells of fall.

“During this time of year children in the community are participating in a variety of fall activities and festivals, so we want to do the same thing for the patients in the hospital,” said Special education coordinator DeLisa Rodriguez. “It’s important the patients get to participate in similar activities as their peers.”

Patients participated in sensory exploration, games, and cognitive skills, such as counting and sorting.

“We love The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital. We’re so happy Davis gets to participate in events like the Fall Festival,” said Angela Seefeldt, whose son, Davis, is a patient at the hospital. “This is such a wonderful place, where children get to do things at their own speed and level.”

If you would like to support The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital education department, visit https://www.miracleshappenhere.org/ways-to-give/donate.

