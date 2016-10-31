10th annual Comanche County Chili Cook-off is a mouth-watering s - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

10th annual Comanche County Chili Cook-off is a mouth-watering success

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Whether you like your chili mild, spicy or on the verge of nuclear, the 10th annual Comanche County Courthouse Chili Cook-off had something for everyone.

All proceeds from today’s chili cook-off go to the United Way. With more than 200 people showing up to chow down, that’s sure to be a hefty donation.

The winner of the canned food drive was also announced during the cook-off. For the past 2 months, the Courthouse has been collecting cans for a canned food war between the offices. This year they broke into three teams, Eastern District, Western District and the courthouse. The courthouse district won by collecting 2,596 cans, but a total of 3,404 food items were collected in total. All the food donated will help supply the Lawton Food Bank this holiday season.

“We’re just trying to get the whole courthouse together to raise money for the United Way,” said Johnny Owens, the Central District Commissioner of Comanche County. “All these people have worked so hard. Emergency Management has done such a great job getting the word out. We have great people working here. We’re just trying to be a family.”

The United Way and their partner agencies serve many members of Comanche County to give people a hand up that they need. The Comanche County Courthouse Chili Cook-off continues to grow each year and organizers are glad to see the event increase in popularity.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

