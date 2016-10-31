Lawton man killed in El Paso motorcycle accident

EL PASO, TX (KSWO)- A Lawton man was lost in a tragic motorcycle accident over the weekend.

Officers in El Paso responded to the 11000 block of Martin Luther King Blvd to assist with Suzuki dirt bike collision around 7:00 p.m. on October 29. Two 23-year-old males were killed with a 2003 Cadillac De Ville made a left turn, failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclists, and the motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the Cadillac.

The operator of the motorcycle was 23-year-old Ray Allen West and the passenger was 23-year-old Trey Mitchell. Mitchell was stationed at Fort Bliss. He is a Lawtonian who graduated from MacArthur High School and Oklahoma State University.

Both riders were pronounced deceased at the University Medical Center. The driver of the Cadillac was 80-years-old.

