Shots fired at Lawton Fed-Ex

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police are investigating after shots were fired at a local Fed-Ex store Sunday night.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. at the store on the 1800 block of Southwest 11th street.

Police say someone shot out a front window. The bullet also damaged an office door.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

