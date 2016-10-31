SCAM ALERT: Lawton Fidelity customers beware

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Fidelity communications is issuing a warning to Lawton residents about a scam artist going door to door.

Officials say an unidentified person has been knocking on doors, telling people that they need to switch cable or satellite providers because Fidelity is closing or being sold.

Fidelity says this information is false, and that they will continue providing service to the people of Lawton.



If someone knocks on your door telling you to change your service, you are urged to contact local authorities to report the incident.

