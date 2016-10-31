OK stands with Standing Rock at capitol rally

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma is standing with Standing Rock today outside the OKC capitol.



The rally is open to everyone who is fed up with the treatment of the native people.



The rally is to show support for the standing rock protectors who are protesting the Dakota access Pipe Line in an effort to keep the Missouri and Cannon Ball rivers from being contaminated.



The rally started at three and is currently underway, they will end the protests around 6 p.m. Supporters feel that it is important to demonstrate frustrations at the state capitol while lawmakers are at work.



Signs, Drums, and street theater are encouraged at this event.

