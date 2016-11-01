Meers Road on WMWR to close to prepare for prescribed burn

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)- The Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge will be clearing brush at Meers Road between Highway 19 and the North Refuge Boundary from November 7th to November 23rd.

This project is in preparation of a prescribed burn on Mount Scott this winter.

The portion of Meers Road inside of the refuge will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday from November 7th to the 23rd.

