Volunteer firefighter base expands since age limit ended

OK (KSWO)- One year after age limits for new volunteers were eliminated, rural fire departments have more than 140 additional firefighters.

“This is amazing progress,” said Rep. Sanders, R-Kingfisher. “We not only recognized a state problem, but we came up with a common-sense solution that benefits rural communities by saving lives and property.”

House Bill 2005 eliminated the 45-year-old age limit for new firefighters.

