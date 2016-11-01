“Wildlife” begins filming in OK

OK (KSWO)- Academy Award® nominees Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan are starring in a period drama now being shot in Oklahoma.

“The Oklahoma Film + Music Office is honored to set the scene for Mr. Dano’s directorial debut,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “It’s been a pleasure working with the film’s fantastic production team over the last few months, from their initial locations scout to the current start of production. We look forward to hosting this caliber of talent in Oklahoma, and look forward to the spotlight it will shine on our diverse locations, skilled crew and incentives program.”

“Wildlife”, based on the 1990 Richard Ford novel, centers on the story of a teenage boy who witnesses the decay of his parents’ marriage after their move to Montana.

