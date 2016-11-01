Man attempts to rob Lawton convenience store

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An attempted robbery at a local convenience store was foiled this morning after a clerk triggered the panic alarm.

It happened at the UniMart on Sheridan and Lee Boulevard.The clerk told police that a man dressed in all black walked into the store just before eight this morning and pulled out a knife while demanding money.

The clerk refused and hit the panic alarm instead which sent the robber running out the door. The incident remains under investigation.

