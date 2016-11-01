Former state senator and LPD officer passes away

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A former state senator and Lawton police officer has died.

Lawton native Sam Helton died Sunday night after a long battle with cancer. Helton was elected to the Senate in 1992, and served the state tirelessly for 12 years.

He was the principal Senate author behind the Lawton Ft. Sill Veteran's Center -- as well as the author for an multi-million dollar incentive package for the Goodyear plant.

Before his time in the Senate, he worked in the Lawton Police Department, looking out for residents and coordinating the city's Crime Stoppers program.

He was 62.

