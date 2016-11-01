Waurika man pleads guilty to child sex abuse

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO)- Jose Luis Ibarra pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse today.

In August, a victim came forward at school saying that she had been touched inappropriately by Ibarra. According to the child, the abuse happened over a span of several years.

Ibarra admitted to Waurika police upon his arrest in August that he had indeed abused the child since 2013.

Ibarra was sentenced to thirty years in prison today with credit for time served.

