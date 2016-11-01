LPS is hiring bus drivers - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPS is hiring bus drivers

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Public School district is experiencing a bus driver shortage, so they're holding a workshop next week to train and certify new drivers.

LPS usually has 95 drivers for the school year, but right now, they only have 81, to transport more than 6-thousand children every day.  That shortage causes some students to be late to school or late getting home, because the district is forced to have some drivers run two routes back-to-back, or they use members of the faculty to drive. Director of Transportation Trae Koch says they need all the help they can get from the community.

“We have great staff down here; we just don’t have enough drivers right now and with the help of the community we can add a few staff we are talking 5 to 6 drivers and it is a tremendous help. With that we can assure that we are getting these students where they need to be at the appropriate time,” said Koch.

The bus driving school begins next Monday and runs through Saturday.  Classes start at 5:00 p.m. and last until 10:00 p.m.

All enrollees will need a CDL permit with special endorsements from the DMV before you are enrolled in the school.  You will also have to pass a drug screening, physical and background check.

The course is free for Lawton Public Schools and $65 for everyone else. All positions are full-time.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly