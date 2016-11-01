LPS is hiring bus drivers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Public School district is experiencing a bus driver shortage, so they're holding a workshop next week to train and certify new drivers.

LPS usually has 95 drivers for the school year, but right now, they only have 81, to transport more than 6-thousand children every day. That shortage causes some students to be late to school or late getting home, because the district is forced to have some drivers run two routes back-to-back, or they use members of the faculty to drive. Director of Transportation Trae Koch says they need all the help they can get from the community.

“We have great staff down here; we just don’t have enough drivers right now and with the help of the community we can add a few staff we are talking 5 to 6 drivers and it is a tremendous help. With that we can assure that we are getting these students where they need to be at the appropriate time,” said Koch.

The bus driving school begins next Monday and runs through Saturday. Classes start at 5:00 p.m. and last until 10:00 p.m.

All enrollees will need a CDL permit with special endorsements from the DMV before you are enrolled in the school. You will also have to pass a drug screening, physical and background check.

The course is free for Lawton Public Schools and $65 for everyone else. All positions are full-time.

