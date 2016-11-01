A Child Who Hopes: Meet Kaylynn and Daniel’le - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

A Child Who Hopes: Meet Kaylynn and Daniel’le

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)- Sisters Kaylynn and Daniel'le love to have fun, whether it's swimming, jumping on trampolines, playing video games or laser tag.

"I like to color, I like to draw, I like to play imaginary with my mind...there's a lot of things I like to do," said Kaylynn.

Oh and there's one other thing Kaylynn loves.

"I'm looking at the candy," said Kaylynn.

11-year-old Kaylynn wants to be a painter when she grows up.

"I'm really stylish and have a really wild imagination," said Kaylynn.

While her 13-year-old sister, Daniel'le, wants to be a veterinarian. Daniel'le is in 7th grade and says her favorite class is humanities.

"It teaches us how to live in life and social places," said Daniel'le.

Daniel'le and Kaylynn love spending time with each other and are excited to find a family to call their own.

"I've never been adopted before but I would love to live a normal life,” said Daniel'le.

She has high hopes for what their future family will look like.

"A mom and dad, some pets, some video games and my sister,” said Daniel'le.

If you have room in your heart for Kaylynn and Daniel'le, please call 580-250-3700 extension 3719 to learn more.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly