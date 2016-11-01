Reports of sexual assault in Elmer Thomas Park continue

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It has happened again. Another woman has been sexually assaulted in Elmer Thomas Park.

Lawton police say the assault happened around four o'clock last Wednesday afternoon.

A woman says she was walking when a white male walked up behind her and touched her inappropriately before running away.

It is the third report of a woman being assaulted in the park in just over a month. Lawton police have increased patrol to make sure it doesn't happen again. But there are some things that Sergeant Tim Jenkins says you can do to protect yourself.

"If you're going out there, and you are planning on running, walking, having fun with your family, you can have fun but still be aware. Still know what's around you, still know where people are. Pay attention to things. Don't get so tuned out in the headphones, cell phones, and all that good stuff so that you're not aware of what's going on around you," said Sgt. Jenkins.

At this time police have not identified a suspect. Sergeant Jenkins says they're also trying to figure out if this is the same man who committed the other assaults.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.