United Way of Stephens County DRH Chili Cookoff

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Jessie Gordon won the seventh annual Duncan Regional Hospital Chili Cookoff Monday.

“There were no secret ingredients,” she said, “and I really thought some of the entries were better than mine. But we do eat a lot of chili at our house, so I was really pleased. And I’ve enjoyed getting the notes of congratulations.”

Gordon earned bragging rights for a year and received a giant trophy to display in the engineering department. According to coordinator Shelia Crissman, a record 23 competitors took part in the largest and most spirited competition in contest history.

“We all had a good time,” Crissman said, “and there was a lot of good-natured smack talking before the event even started. “Our team members take it seriously. It is important as we push to meet our goal and it is important as we try to help United Way agencies help those in need”

This year’s United Way goal is $300,000; The Duncan Regional goal is $50,000.

“It was a great start to our campaign and we’re on track to meet our goal,” Caleb Payne said. “We’ve already had a lot of buy-in from our team and we’re looking for other opportunities to raise money for the United Way and its partner agencies. Our leadership team has been really supportive and without its help, our kickoff would not have been as successful.”

