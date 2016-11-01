Governor Fallin surpasses Feeding Oklahoma drive goal - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Governor Fallin surpasses Feeding Oklahoma drive goal

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Governor Mary Fallin has concluded her seventh annual Feeding Oklahoma Drive benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, and their partner agencies across the state. 

“As governor of the great state of Oklahoma, I am always proud of how generous our citizens can be,” said Fallin.  “That generosity is never more evident than when neighbors help neighbors; that’s what you’ve done by supporting my Feeding Oklahoma Drive. You have helped put food on the table for thousands of hungry Oklahomans and I am so grateful. Thank you for joining me, and the Oklahoma food banks, in fighting hunger and feeding hope.”

Oklahoma consistently ranks as one of the hungriest states in the nation. Preliminary numbers indicate the goal to provide two million meals to help feed hungry Oklahoma families, children, and seniors this winter has been surpassed.

For more on this year’s Feeding Oklahoma Drive visit feedingoklahoma.org or email feedingoklahoma@regionalfoodbank.org. 

