Altus seeks ideas for new logo and flag

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus will be accepting logo and flag design submissions from residents for a new city logo and flag until December 31. Up to 3 logo designs and 2 flag designs may be submitted per person.

Designs should be unique, easily recognizable, represent Altus, easily reproduced, simple, memorable, and timeless.

Here are some tips for a good flag design from the North American Vexillological Association:

Keep It Simple

Use Meaningful Symbolism

Use 2 to 3 Basic Colors

No Lettering or Seals

Submit your logo and flag designs to 509 South Main Street, Altus, OK 73521 or via email at logoflag@altusok.gov. Include your contact information and entry date.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.