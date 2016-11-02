Lawton Farmers Market to hold indoor winter market

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)—The Lawton Farmers Market will hold a Winter Market from 8:00 a.m. to noon in the Cameron University Animal Sciences building at the Agriculture Facility, located on Southwest 38th Street south of Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive and the railroad crossing, each Saturday beginning November 5 through the end of March.

“One of our goals for the Lawton Farmers Market has always been to offer a year-round market,” said Dr. Ed Legako, board president of the Southwest Growers Association. “Thanks to the sponsorship of Cameron University’s Department of Agriculture and Biological Sciences, that is going to be possible this year. Weather has always been a challenge for our vendors once the regular season ended at the current outdoor farmer’s market location. Now, with an indoor market, we can offer a warm and dry place for our vendors and patrons to come in the winter months. Additionally, the market will be able to offer classes on gardening, food demonstrations, and nutrition in collaboration with the Lawton Farmers Market Institute and Cameron University.”

There will be a variety of winter produce, sprouts, micro greens, meat, eggs, honey, nuts, and handmade and artisan items. For more information about the market visit their webpage at lawtonfarmersmarket.com or email the market at lawtonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.

