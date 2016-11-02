Lawton Farmers Market to hold indoor winter market - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton Farmers Market to hold indoor winter market

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Lawton Farmers Market file photo (Source KSWO) Lawton Farmers Market file photo (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)—The Lawton Farmers Market will hold a Winter Market from 8:00 a.m. to noon in the Cameron University Animal Sciences building at the Agriculture Facility, located on Southwest 38th Street south of Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive and the railroad crossing, each Saturday beginning November 5 through the end of March.

“One of our goals for the Lawton Farmers Market has always been to offer a year-round market,” said Dr. Ed Legako, board president of the Southwest Growers Association. “Thanks to the sponsorship of Cameron University’s Department of Agriculture and Biological Sciences, that is going to be possible this year. Weather has always been a challenge for our vendors once the regular season ended at the current outdoor farmer’s market location. Now, with an indoor market, we can offer a warm and dry place for our vendors and patrons to come in the winter months. Additionally, the market will be able to offer classes on gardening, food demonstrations, and nutrition in collaboration with the Lawton Farmers Market Institute and Cameron University.”

There will be a variety of winter produce, sprouts, micro greens, meat, eggs, honey, nuts, and handmade and artisan items. For more information about the market visit their webpage at lawtonfarmersmarket.com or email the market at lawtonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly