Waurika officer charged with DUI following accident in cruiser

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO)- A former Waurika Police officer who crashed his cruiser on Labor day has been charged with DUI. Court documents say John Fletcher, 23, confessed to drinking up to twelve shots of liquor at a friend's house prior to the crash.



Fletcher said he left the house in his patrol car, which investigators say he was not supposed to be driving because he was off-duty at the time.Investigators say Fletcher was speeding around a curve on State Highway 5 when he left the road, hit a fence and rolled the cruiser twice.Waurika firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free him from the wreckage.



Investigators later determined that Fletcher had a blood alcohol content of 0.19 which is more than two times the legal limit. In addition to DUI, Fletcher was also charged with one count of embezzlement for the police cruiser which was a total loss.

