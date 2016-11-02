Residents concern grows as park attacks continue

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton residents are becoming more concerned as the trend of sexual assaults in Elmer Thomas Park continue. Woman are being targeted while exercising in Lawton’s largest park and there are no leads.

Eugene Patterson works near the park and often enjoys his lunches there to unwind. He says he’s taken extra steps to ensure he and his girlfriend stay safe.

"When we come, we come in groups. We never come alone. And that's been the big thing to make sure we have enough people out here to feel safe. Be vigilant. watch your surroundings. be careful of anything that looks out of place or doesn't feel right,” said Patterson.

Last week, police received the third report of a woman being assaulted in the park in just over a month.

At this time, police have not identified a suspect. Lawton Police are still trying to determine if one suspect is responsible for this string of attacks.

