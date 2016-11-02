The Red Tulip Project to help infants in our community - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

The Red Tulip Project to help infants in our community

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Teacher Kimberly Jones holds up donated clothing. Teacher Kimberly Jones holds up donated clothing.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A project that got its start back in 1998 by a local teacher is benefitting babies born to mothers with drug addiction by providing donated baby items to the Department of Human Services.

"These donations that they help provide for our community. It shows that they want to be there. These donations help the children in the community. People realize that these aren't just welfare or DHS kids. They are all of our kids they are the community's kids,” said Shannon Warner, a child welfare supervisor.

It's the Red Tulip project and it kicked off during Lawton Public School's Red Ribbon Week. Today, items collected through the project were delivered to the Department of Human Services office in Lawton.

Organizers say the items help with the immediate needs of the infants placed in foster care making what can be a rough start to their lives a little more comfortable.

This Lawton Police Department sponsors the event and collects the items at the police station and also picks them up from area schools, whose students donated items for Red Ribbon Week.

"We did it to help the community. Being police officers we see it a lot, more often than others probably some of these conditions that these kids have to live in. If we can see it, we can help out,” said Sgt. Tim Jenkins of the Lawton Police Department.

“It is really important to involved law enforcement in positive activities. They are out there working to help our community any way they can. It just warms my heart to know that we have multiple caring citizens in our community,” said Kimberly Jones, who founded the Red Tulip Project in 1998 with LPS. She says one day she hopes to see the campaign go national.

This is the 2nd year LPD partnered with Lawton Public Schools for the p Project and while they hope to hold the event every October during Red Ribbon Week, they say you can donate items year round at the Department of Human services or by contacting the Police Department.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly