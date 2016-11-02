Starbucks cup scrutinized amid presidential race

(KSWO)- Starbucks is under scrutiny for its cups once again.

The annual Starbucks cup is back but this year the cups are green. They feature a mosaic of more than 100 people drawn in a single stroke.

In a statement Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said that during a divisive time in our country Starbucks wanted to create a symbol of unity as a reminder of our shared values, and the need to be good to each other.

But the timing of the cups release, as well as its political message, drew swift and harsh criticism on social media. Some twitter users even threatened to boycott the company accusing Starbucks of political brainwashing and liberal bias.

