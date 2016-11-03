Pet waste and storm water pollution

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Pet waste can be carried to local creeks by stormwater runoff. The bacteria in pet waste makes the water unsafe for wildlife.

To help protect our areas lakes and streams, scoop the poop, bag it, and throw it in the trash can. City of Lawton Stormwater Management Division says stormwater runoff is the biggest source of water pollution.

Remember only rain down the storm drain! Report illicit discharges, leaks, and spills to the Stormwater Hotline, 580-581-3565. Learn more at Cityof.Lawton.OK.US or call 580-581-DIRT.

