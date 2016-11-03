Lawton’s first compressed natural gas station breaks ground

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Sparq Natural Gas and EZ GO Stores celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at the City of Lawton Public Works Yard.

The groundbreaking marks the opening of Lawton’s first public-access compressed natural gas (CNG) station and Oklahoma’s 119th CNG station.

The City of Lawton will use the behind-the-fence time-fill CNG Station for municipal CNG Sanitation Trucks. There will also be an outside-the-fence, fast-fill CNG Station.

According to Sparq and EZ GO, the CNG Corridor located in the heart of Lawton’s municipal public works complex, adjacent to commercial mail delivery and food distribution sectors, is bringing added convenience to CNG motorists across the state.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.