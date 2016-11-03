Political signs pose traffic hazards

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Department of transportation wants to remind residents to keep political signs out of the highway this election year.

Political campaigns can sometimes turn messy by adding litter to Oklahoma roadways can be endangering to drivers.

Many Oklahomans may not know it, but placing signs, including campaign advertisements, in state rights-of-way is against the law.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is reminding candidates and volunteers of this law and asking them to help keep highway rights-of-way safe and clean.

It is suggested that candidates display their signs only on private property with landowner permission.

