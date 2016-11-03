City of Lawton hopes to fill open positions after successful career fair

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today, the city of Lawton hosted their first ever career fair so potential employees can check out what kind of job opportunities are available with the city.

The city put on the fair because they have had unfilled positions and wanted to get the word out there that the jobs are open.

They had a little bit of everything out at City Hall today. Engineer, accounting, construction, and 24 other jobs were available to check out.

Lawton's HR Director Chase Massie says the departments are focusing on experience and education, along with that more important first impression.

"The reason that our career fair is so great is that it gives our hiring managers a chance to meet the applicants. And gives the applicants the chance to make that impression, that first impression," said Massie.

The fair isn't just a place for the applicants to drop off their resumes, they conducted interviews as well. They had more than 100 people stop by the career fair, and the city is hopeful they can fill some of their empty positions.

