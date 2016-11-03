30 JROTC students participate in AFB flyover/refueling

Burkburnett High School Junior ROTC cadet Shawn Inge from Burkburnett, TX, smiles from the jump seat of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during an orientation flight on Nov. 2, 2016. Altus Air Force Base offers orientation flights for area JROTC prog

U.S. Air Force Col Todd Hohn, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, explains how aircraft maneuver for in-flight refueling during an orientation flight, Nov. 2, 2016. Altus Air Force Base offers orientation flights for area JROTC programs to raise awareness.

Burkburnett High School Junior ROTC cadets board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for an orientation flight, Nov. 2, 2016. Altus Air Force Base offers orientation flights for area JROTC programs to raise awareness and interest in the many different careers.

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Thirty Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from Burkburnett and Amarillo got the opportunity to participate in a flyover of Altus Air Force Base and an in-flight refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker.

The flight path took them around the base then to the southern border of Texas and back.

These flights are held quarterly to increase community awareness of the mission at Altus AFB. The event also helps to increase interest in the Air Force for the JROTC/Civil Air Patrol students.

Participants not only get a rare opportunity to see an in-flight refuel between two aircraft but a chance to learn more about the different careers available in the Air Force.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.