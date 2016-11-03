KSWO awards schools who participated in Spirit of Survival

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today, 7News had the pleasure of presenting checks to nine schools that participated in the Spirit of Survival Kids' Challenge. Representatives from each of the schools dropped by the station for a presentation and tour.



Students from Crosby Park Elementary say the challenge had special meaning because they did it in honor of their principal Dana Moore.

Moore is a five-year survivor. She says if it had not been for the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, she would have had to drive out of town to be treated. Moore says she is grateful for the Centers support and for the support she received from her students.



"Every year I get a little teary eyed when I go out to the Spirit of Survival and see my all my kids there walking with me. This time it was neat because I had a student Lyontz, who walked the spirit walk with us, with the survivors but he also done the super kids run," said Principal Moore.



Crosby Park was awarded $500 for having the most children participate from a mid-sized school.



Another elementary school, Woodland Hills, was awarded $500 for the large elementary school division. Teacher April Bowden says for her students; it was all about being a part of the community.



"It's not about me. It's not even about them. It's about what's going on in our community and knowing that they're going to be a huge part in this," said Bowden.

One of those schools, Altus Christian Academy, was awarded $500 for having the most children participate from a small school.



It's a title they've held for the past 10 years. Angela Rogers says the students practiced at 7:30 every morning for a month to prepare for the race.



She says today's award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of not only the students but their parents as well.



"Our parents are definitely in line with what we love about Altus Christian Academy, which is the mind, the body and the spirit and the parents do recognize that the body aspect is really important. So, they get up with their kids and they get their kids to school early and we make it an option for our parents to run it with them in the morning. Because we know that if we have parent involvement that we're going to have more people show up," said Rogers.



Rogers says the students and parents had to practice outside because they did not a facility. She says the school is in the process of building a gym and will use the money for that.



