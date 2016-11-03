KSWO awards schools who participated in Spirit of Survival - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

KSWO awards schools who participated in Spirit of Survival

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today, 7News had the pleasure of presenting checks to nine schools that participated in the Spirit of Survival Kids' Challenge. Representatives from each of the schools dropped by the station for a presentation and tour.

Students from Crosby Park Elementary say the challenge had special meaning because they did it in honor of their principal Dana Moore.

Moore is a five-year survivor. She says if it had not been for the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, she would have had to drive out of town to be treated. Moore says she is grateful for the Centers support and for the support she received from her students.

"Every year I get a little teary eyed when I go out to the Spirit of Survival and see my all my kids there walking with me. This time it was neat because I had a student Lyontz, who walked the spirit walk with us, with the survivors but he also done the super kids run," said Principal Moore.

Crosby Park was awarded $500 for having the most children participate from a mid-sized school.

Another elementary school, Woodland Hills, was awarded $500 for the large elementary school division. Teacher April Bowden says for her students; it was all about being a part of the community.
 
"It's not about me. It's not even about them. It's about what's going on in our community and knowing that they're going to be a huge part in this," said Bowden.

One of those schools, Altus Christian Academy, was awarded $500 for having the most children participate from a small school.

It's a title they've held for the past 10 years. Angela Rogers says the students practiced at 7:30 every morning for a month to prepare for the race.

She says today's award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of not only the students but their parents as well.

"Our parents are definitely in line with what we love about Altus Christian Academy, which is the mind, the body and the spirit and the parents do recognize that the body aspect is really important. So, they get up with their kids and they get their kids to school early and we make it an option for our parents to run it with them in the morning. Because we know that if we have parent involvement that we're going to have more people show up," said Rogers.

Rogers says the students and parents had to practice outside because they did not a facility. She says the school is in the process of building a gym and will use the money for that.

7News is a long-time sponsor of the Kids' Challenge as part of our commitment to improving the health of children in our community.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly