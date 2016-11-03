State Superintendent Hofmeister is accused of accepting contributions

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)— State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is accused of "knowingly accepting contributions in excess of the maximum amounts provided by law," "knowingly accepting corporate contributions" and conspiring to commit a felony violation.

"The investigation reveals a conspiracy to commit campaign contribution violations and illegal coordination by members of Oklahomans for Public School Excellence, Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration and Oklahoma Education Association with political candidate Joy Hofmeister," court documents said.

The district attorney’s office investigation has been on-going since 2014. Hofmeister has served as state superintendent since January 2015.

