Lawton man arrested for indecent exposure

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police responded to an indecent exposure call on 67th and Cache Road Thursday morning. A black male was reported as exposing himself. However, when police arrived they were unable to locate him.

A short while later, dispatch received a similar call of a man walking with his shorts down in the Dollar General parking lot at 53rd and Cache Road. Then dispatch received a third call that the man was at 40th and Cache Road.

Police found the suspect walking through the K-Mart parking lot with his shorts at his knees. The suspect, identified as Lionel Clements, was fully exposed.

LPD arrested Clements for indecent exposure and an outstanding warrant in Comanche County for indecent exposure. Clements is a registered sex offender since June of 2014.

