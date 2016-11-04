Gov Fallin campaigns for Trump in CO, NV, AZ

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Governor Mary Fallin will be out of state this weekend campaigning for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Fallin in Colorado on Friday. She will also speak on Trump's behalf Saturday in Nevada and Arizona.

Oklahoma’s 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin also appeared on Trump's behalf in New Mexico today.

