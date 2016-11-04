Learning Tree Academy celebrates 7th annual Oklahoma Fun Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Learning Tree Academy put on their 7th annual Oklahoma Fun Day today. The school spent this entire week teaching around 250 Pre-K students about Oklahoma, and today’s event was the finale of that.

Through the week, the students learn what the national bird, flower, and rock look like so that if they see them they will know the importance of them. Pre-K teacher Melissa Gibbs says this week is important because kids need to know as much as they can about where they live.

“I think we need to start teaching the kids at a young age, at the very beginning, the importance of where they live, the importance of their surroundings or the state or town they live in, and things that they can go see with their parents,” said Gibbs.



The students could participate in many fun things, such as sitting in a 12-foot tee pee, panning for gold, and riding ponies.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

